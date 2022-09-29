The City of Tusculum had a traffic study conducted by Blue Line Solutions which indicated that a significant percentage of vehicles exceed the posted school zone speed limits, and based upon this study, speed cameras are being considered for use in school zones (“Tusculum School Speed Zone Survey Shows Many Offenders,” Sept. 27).
Speed cameras would provide additional revenue, however the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) specifies that speed limits should be based upon engineering studies, should promote safe travel, and should be perceived by the public as safe and reasonable. In Greene County, school speed zones are only allowed adjacent to school property. To determine safe speed limits, a safety study is required, which should consider crashes that occurred during the past three years, and only those crashes where excess speed was a factor should be considered, and a speed study should be conducted to determine if the current posted speed limit is too low. Student safety and safe roadways are of utmost importance.
It’s interesting that no mention was made of any study or statistics about any accidents or injuries having actually occurred in Tusculum school zones related to drivers exceeding posted speed limits. Tusculum seems to only be considering the revenue they would receive from fining local drivers.
I would prefer elected officials focusing upon providing for the needs of local residents, rather than upon extracting the maximum amount of money from residents’ wallets. See: TN DOT TRAFFIC OPERATIONS MEMORANDUM NO. 1801; Guidance on Setting Speed Limits-TN.gov .