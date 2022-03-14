U.S. Should Stop Selling Oil To China, Keep It Here
Dear Sir:
Been having a feeling that we are not getting all the facts on the “news” and no one is asking some very important questions that need to be asked. I just did some internet research and discovered some very disturbing information, facts, figures, and statistics. I always heard it rumored that all Alaskan oil goes to Japan. Partially true. A huge amount goes to China and Japan, mostly to China. Our companies are selling the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) our oil to run their factories, destroying American jobs, and building up their military, building new silos to double or triple their underground nuclear arsenal, missiles, bombs, airplanes, ships, submarines, and things unknown, to use against us one day. Read their doctrine. How about we shut them down and bring our factories and jobs back? Keep it here!
Fuel prices have been going up since Biden’s election and inauguration. Russia is no excuse. Us quitting their oil is no excuse. One third of our Strategic Oil Reserve recently released by Biden went to China and India. Just ask on the internet: USA oil production, usage, exports. Who are we exporting to. If we keep all our oil at home and stop all exports we will still have a surplus.
FYI, Russia gave MIGs to North Vietnam for a decade to kill our military personnel. Now we are afraid to give MIGs to Ukraine for fear of Putin escalating? He will be escalating shortly. Can we do it then? Shameful!
Marc Bush
Greeneville