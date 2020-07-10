Unanswered Question
Dear Sir,
Are taser barbs and electrodes replaced after each use? I have asked this question to our politicians, Tennessee Sheriffs Association of which I am a member, and the FNM. Crickets.
How widespread and prevalent is the spreading of lethal and debilitating bloodborne diseases by the massive use of tasers across our country? Folks, just look at taser wounds pictures on the internet and you will see the horrible and disgusting wounds they cause. There is far too much information to put on here. People are dying and suffering days and weeks after being shot with tasers. They enter the blood stream and spread everything on the taser as well as any diseases, germs, bacteria in the vicinity of the victim.
Why won’t one, just one, of our many politicians, law enforcement, or the FNM give an answer?
Marc Bush
Greeneville