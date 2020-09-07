Dear Sir,
In Congressman Roe’s column of Sept. 4, “A Crisis We Cannot Ignore,” he tells us that before COVID-19, America was grappling with another deadly affliction – veteran suicides. He cites horrid statistics and heartbreaking accounts of veteran suicides within our district and throughout the nation. He then continues by summarizing the actions he and Congress have taken to address this tragedy.
He goes on to say, “Despite (these preventative actions), the veteran suicide rate has remained stable. Clearly, our best efforts have missed the mark. That is why, I am committed to readjusting our aim in my remaining days in Congress.” He closes by describing current legislation pending for House approval.
He tells us that he is “adjusting his aim for his remaining days in Congress.” It seems to me he is really just admitting the failures of his statemanship and his advocating for his constituents.
Phil Roe has been our congressman for 12 years. He has been on the House Committee of Veteran Affairs all those years, including two years as the chair of that. What is he going to get done over these next 20 days as a lame-duck minority member of this Committee that he has not been able to accomplish over the past 12 years?
We have the opportunity to elect one of two powerful women as our new Congressperson. Our choices are Blair Walsingham who describes herself — “I’m not a career politician. I’m a patriot who sees an urgent need. I’ve served my country before and am stepping up to serve again.” She enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17, serving for six years with an honorable discharge. She is also the daughter of a disabled veteran. She has participated dozens of live events as well as virtual candidate and issue forums.
Our other choice is Diana Harshbarger who describes herself as “a principled conservative outsider and unapologetic Trump Republican who will bring business solutions to dysfunctional government.” She has not revealed her game plan for how she will do things. She has stated she is unwilling to participate in candidate forums. If President Trump is not reelected, who’s lead will she follow then?
Each candidate’s web site describes their background and polices in more detail. It would really be great to have the candidates present who they are, what they stand for and how they would represent us and do this through a series of forums/debates over the next the next six weeks.
We have new choices in this election. Be sure to do your research, hear what the candidates have to say and be sure to VOTE.
Art Gillen
Greeneville