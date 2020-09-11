United Methodist Conference Shouldn’t Dictate Worship Rules To Local Churches
Dear Sir,
I am writing this letter on a Sunday afternoon. Another day in the life of a United Methodist Church member. Since March, our conference has kept us from attending our local church. I can only speak for our local rural churches, who for the most part have very low attendance. Our church has less than 18 people attending. That’s true of most of our neighboring churches, and this is prior to the virus.
When we were told there would be no worship services and that pastors weren’t allowed to preach, we all understood this was a new virus and complied with the conference’s wishes. Months later when we learned more about it, things began to open with each business following the guidelines set forth for a safe environment. We waited and waited for our pastors to return but it never happened. A few weeks ago, we were informed we could have a drive-up service only. Some in our church don’t hear well and said they couldn’t come if they had to stay in the car.
It seemed all things were opening up except our U.M. churches. Because our conference has so many churches in other states, they took an across the board approach. I felt this was very unfair to our low attendance churches, which some could seat 200. We could stay 12 feet apart inside one church, with no problems.
When worship services were stopped, I noticed things happening at some of the churches that were very disturbing. Not only were we told there would be no services, we were told not to be in the buildings for Bible study nor any type of service. I became aware of one church that had cameras installed to ensure no worshipper came in.
This type of control isn’t consistent with scripture and it infringes on our freedom of worship, which the Constitution protects.
We respect the rights of those who chose not to attend as we would hope they would respect our decision. No denomination should try to intimidate or control a church member because of a decision they should be able to make for themselves. Nor should a pastor have to worry about his status. I really question the motives of the U.M. conference in this situation.
With experience working in a health care facility, I know the importance of following guidelines and therefore would wish my worship not to be dictated. This is especially true when local church members pay all monthly bills and the conference just has its name on the deed.
I was a United Brethren until the U.M. merger in the 1960s. I was told recently by a U.M. district superintendent that being a United Methodist wasn’t for everyone. This was after I informed her that we were losing members because of the stance they took on lockdowns and other issues.
She may be correct that being a United Methodist isn’t for everyone, but some things are worth standing up for and I think this is one fo them.
I love my church but I love my God more and I shouldn’t have to choose between the two.
Betty Beach
Mosheim