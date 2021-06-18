Unvaccinated Nurses Gamble With Lives Of Others
Dear Sir:
An opening question: If you were admitted into a hospital today, wouldn’t you want the nurses to be vaccinated? I know I would, folks!
Some American hospitals are now requiring their “medical personnel” to be vaccinated, or you’re out the door! According to a recent TV report, some nurses have sued. But, why? If you’re a nurse, your primary duty is to “care” for one’s patient and hopefully send him or her home in a “healthy” body.
But, nurses who are unvaccinated? To me, that’s gambling with your life and someone else’s life! You may not even have COVID symptoms but are a carrier. There are variants of the disease floating around! Why take a risk?
My beloved dad used to say, “Hospitals are full of germs.” He seldom went to a doctor or a hospital. Dad believed in self-remedies, and he was quite good at it, too.
Ending … to those nurses, wherever you may be, I say: either get vaccinated or find another profession!
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville