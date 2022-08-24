Dear Sir:
Wow, so DeJoy (USPS Postmaster) claims that this next rate increase (which will be permanent, you know, not temporary) is prompted by “inflation” (which is transitory — otherwise known as temporary). Seriously?
We’re supposed to ignore the fact that third quarter results for USPS showed a non-cash benefit of nearly $59.6B (yep, another B as in billion). But hey — “we have a long road and a lot of hard work ahead in our 10-year transformation to ensure the long-term financial stability of the Postal Service.” Really? Shouldn’t they be smart money managers and prioritize where the money is going? Don’t we live like that? We set priorities, we have to make smart money decisions on a daily basis. Why doesn’t the USPS?
Okay, so here’s the facts about money management and the USPS. Not only is their budget not in the red zone, the recently passed/signed Inflation Reduction Act gives the USPS $1.29B (yes, billion with a B) to purchase zero-emission (electric) delivery trucks. It also gives the the USPS $1.71B (yes, again, billion with a B) to build infrastructure (like charging stations) to support these new delivery trucks. (By the way, numerous sources have confirmed this data — so it’s a fact.)
However, USPS had already announced that they were going to buy 165,000 new delivery trucks, of which 90% would be gas-powered. Yep — 90%, doesn’t that just frost your cookies? It does mine. In response, 16 states and environmental groups filed three separate lawsuits.
And there’s more, of course. After all, this is DeJoy. The USPS signed a contract for these gas-guzzlers and paid first, before even starting their environmental analysis. And, yes — there’s still more. The USPS environmental review “failed to meet the basic standards of the National Environmental Policy Act,” according to the senior attorney of EarthJustice.
Last month, the USPS sort of caved and said that 40% of the new fleet would be electric — but why not 80% (or even, gasp — 100%)?? Wouldn’t that be the better money management decision, to get rid of those gas-guzzlers and the USPS dependence upon fossil fuel?
And, isn’t it interesting that we are looking at another rate increase, so soon after the last one? In July? Not exactly good money management there, either. But hey — just like Congress can vote themselves a pay raise — DeJoy can spend money willy-nilly and just increase postal rates and buy outdated gas guzzlers.
Hey — maybe he plans to “transform” the Postal Service alright — right into the ground and out of existence. Sure would do wonders for those absentee ballots, wouldn’t it? And maybe win him brownie points with the person who appointed him.
Sandy Pfister
Greeneville