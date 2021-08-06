Vaccinations Continue Tradition Of Helping Neighbors
Dear Sir:
The people of Greene County have a tradition of helping our neighbors. Whether it’s in the aftermath of a house fire, a tornado, or a death in the community, we have always stepped in to lend a hand. We support a food bank, a soup kitchen, and we even supply prom dresses for girls who can’t afford them.
So why have 61.7% of us neglected to get a Covid-19 vaccine, which would protect our children as school starts? Too many of us have focused on the idea of personal freedom; too few have realized our responsibility toward our community.
Getting the vaccine is the best way we can help our neighbors right now. I hope the people of Greene County will step up and show the helping, neighborly spirit they have shown in the past.
Julia Hensley
Chuckey