Dear Sir,
I have gained appreciation for an agency that I barely knew existed a few years ago. The Greene County Election Commission is in the news at election time but I have learned that they are busy throughout the year to make sure things are right at election time. This year they have been exceptionally busy with moving their offices and dealing with the pandemic. It seems that not all election commissions are as determined to carry out their duties to ensure a free and fair election. We are fortunate to have a commission that is above reproach. However you choose to vote, our commission will do their utmost to make it easy, safe and fair and follow all the laws.
Thank you, Greene County Election Commissioners, for your professionalism in doing your part to keep our democracy strong.
Margaret Richardson
Mosheim