Dear Sir:
My letter to you goes along with Mr. Draper’s in Friday’s Sun to where he was addressing the health care in Greeneville which Ballad Health said that this pandemic has not compromised. (“Ballad Is Compromising Patient Care With Current ER Capacity,” April 2) Well, I am saying this: they did not speak the truth at all. I had an emergency visit on Saturday, March 27, and again on March 28 and I had to wait over three hours to be seen at all and then it wasn’t by a doctor or a nurse, it was by a CNA — I think, because I couldn’t see very well because of a cut over my eye. I think this is a disgrace to the townspeople of Greeneville.
I received better treatment at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center two days later and was seen by a real MD, not a wanna-be one. This has gotten worse since Ballad Health came to our town and closed down a medical center that was better than the one that they kept open and caused a lot of problems that our EMS personnel are having every day.
I agree that the people of Greeneville are tired of this fouled-up mess that Ballad Health has put us as Greenevillians in. A patient might have to be dying to be seen by a real doctor, not a one to say they are.
Like I said, waiting two to three hours to be seen, is an outrage. A patient should be seen within 15-20 minutes after seeing the nurse at triage, where he or she does the workup on a patient. This lazy type of medial health care needs to go away with Ballad Health. I say to all of my hometown folks let’s tell them about it.
Larry W. Fillers
Greeneville