Walk Will Meet The Need For Prayer
Dear Sir:
This letter is to all Greeneville and Greene County residents. On Saturday, Aug. 21, there will be a prayer walk in Greeneville, starting at the courthouse, at 10 a.m. This date is usually reserved for the monthly gathering for a “Heal our Land” prayer rally. The prayer march will start at the courthouse and proceed through the downtown area, stopping at several places to pray for special needs in our community, state and nation. If any business owners wish us to pray specifically for them, just let us know.
This event is open to all who would like to attend. We especially encourage all Greeneville and Greene County pastors to attend and lead in this gathering.
This is a very difficult time in history for every citizen of America and we all need each other’s prayers. Please announce this in your churches of Greeneville and Greene County. For more information you can message Stand and Jeannie Bailey or Dylan Bailey on Facebook.
Betty Beach
Mosheim