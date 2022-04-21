Was Smith-Rock Slap An Elaborate Prank?
Dear Sir:
Will Smith and Chris Rock — was it for real? Or, maybe it was an elaborate prank between the two comedians? Remember folks: they’re actors!
When Smith turned around to return to his seat, I think I saw a “smirk” on he actor’s face. Also, as Smith was walking towards Rock, the latter didn’t question, “Hey Will, what’s up buddy? I’m the MC, not you bro!” Whenever a grown man is angry, usually there’s a “knuckle sandwich” at the end of his fist — not a hand slap! Said slapping wasn’t forceful enough to make Rock fall to the floor. An early April fool’s joke, I wonder?
I heard the city will finish their “repaving” by April 2023. Or … maybe sooner?
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville