Dear Sir,
America is the grandest social experiment of the last two centuries. What happened? Instead of the American can-do attitude we have divisive rhetoric coupled with disregard for safety.
For all that we value sport, the current national crisis shows there’s little team spirit or team leadership to win against COVID-19, our deadly adversary. Add in the prevailing self-centered public attitude (I’ll party wherever, whenever); we have a real disaster approaching.
The extraordinary contributions of, and risks taken by, those on the front lines are celebrated. They enable our basic needs: food, electricity, transportation, and care for COVID 19 victims.
Hero recognition is great, but why then behave in ways that make their jobs harder? We need more than lip service for those standing between us and the virus to enable a safe, rapid path to economic recovery. Our task is to reopen the economy as fast as we can with minimal casualties, so the economy can stay open.
Has the American character degraded so much that valuable air time goes to arguing over whether the president is setting a good example? We need leaders who understand teams depend on all players to win. Against this virus all team members have to pull in the same direction. Those who know about teams and winning exert yourselves, speak louder than those who do not understand the differences among freedom, responsibility, and why as a unified team, we are stronger. Mask wearing and social distancing are not threats to freedom. They are one of the few ways we can all effectively engage against COVID-19. Making them a personal freedom issue trivializes the very concept of freedoms and abdicates the responsibility necessary to preserve freedom. Giving mask wearing a political spin and not taking personal leadership to preserve the team is anti-American. In most teams all members don’t wait for the team captain’s specific okay to do what is necessary to keep the team strong. Have we fallen so far for immediate gratification that we are willing to cause more long-term pain than necessary and possibly lose nationally and internationally?
What are we doing? What do we stand for? Simple-sounding questions we all have an opinion about. Even more critical is how to make the diversity of our opinions work together to move on from the world presented to us by nature and of our own making. Every Memorial Day and Fourth of July we celebrate the grand American experiment. As a Vietnam veteran and a naturalized citizen, I am saddened by how many people of the United States are behaving to cheapen the sacrifices made throughout our 200-year history. Do we really need laws and authority to dictate measures known to work to reduce the ravages of COVID-19? We will not fare well if the American team falls apart. This is a defining moment for our times, let us focus on vanquishing COVID-19 and get back to work and our lives, safely.
Wolf Spendel
Greeneville