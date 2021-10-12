We Deserve Accountability From Our Regulatory Agencies
Dear Sir:
Front page story in the Thursday, Greeneville Sun — “TDEC Finds No Major Issues at US Nitrogen Site.” Great news for the neighborhood, the county, and all those downriver from the US Nitrogen discharge into the Nolichucky River.
Onto the article and the first sentence. “Between January and October 2020, there were over 129 instances at the company operating where the cooling towers process exceeded permitted levels.” These cooling towers discharge into the Nolichucky River. How did the company address this back then? They requested an increase to their allowable discharge limit. Their allowable discharge rate, exceeded 129 different days, was 803.5 micro siemens. The increase they requested and were granted was for 7,100 — an almost nine-fold increase. “The actual 2020 violations were reported to TDEC on September 28 2021.”
Since the limit was not exceed after the increase to 7,100, TDEC determined no further action was required. In the letter from TDEC to the facility, TDEC noted that the January-October exceedances did violate TDEC regulations.
Another definitive statement from TDEC, “Most operating systems were found in compliance during the July 30, 2021, inspection. Earlier inspections were precluded when the pandemic prohibited regular TDEC inspections.”
It goes on from there in the article. In addition, a review of the 10-page letter from TDEC to US Nitrogen (dated Sept. 28) is riddled with additional conflicting statements.
Imagine if this was how local law enforcement did their jobs!
TDEC Water Division of Water Resources needs to re-read the mission on their website, “TDEC is responsible for managing, protecting, and enhancing the quality of the state’s water resources through voluntary, regulatory and educational programs. The Division of Water Resources is the administrative agent for key Tennessee Statutes, Rules and Regulations.”
We deserve accountability from our regulatory agencies. That is what they are hired to do.
Art Gillen
Greeneville