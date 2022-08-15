If our Founding Fathers were to read today’s news they would probably quiver and shake their heads in total dismay and shock. John Adams, our second president and a signer of the Declaration of Independence, clearly stated, “It is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles upon which freedom can surely stand. The only foundation of a free constitution is pure virtue.” He further stated, “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
When our founders spoke concerning “morality and religion” they were speaking about biblical morality and religion. Check it out by opening your own Bible to verify their beliefs. It is, however, unfortunate that our modern academia has made it an object of radical thinking, derision and scorn. The sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, said, “There are three points of doctrine, the belief of which form the foundation of all morality. The first is the existence of God; the second is the immorality of the human soul; and then third is a future state of rewards and punishments. Suppose it possible for a man to disbelieve either of these three articles of faith that a man will have no conscience. He will have no other law than that of the tiger and the shark. The laws of man may bind him in chains or may put him to death, but they never can make him wise, virtuous or happy.”
Notice the words, “and that man will have no conscience.” Don’t you think this pretty much describes so many unconscionable shooting rampages and massacres in our country today? And does it not describe the bloodthirsty abortionists who continue to slay unborn babies. It is despicable and against all the loving kindness that God has given us. In fact, it is murder, clear and simple. I would not argue this with the Lord.