We Must All Do Our Part To Win This War
Dear Sir,
I’ve often wondered how today’s Americans might respond to a national crisis such as the one faced by The Greatest Generation in the 1940s. Facing a global fascist threat, World War II Americans, along with their allies, set personal concerns aside, used every weapon at hand and successfully defeated their enemies; 418,500 Americans, most at the very beginning of adulthood, gallantly sacrificed their lives in that victorious effort.
Many have compared the challenge of COVID-19 to that of WW II and have said we are at war with an unfamiliar and daunting foe. The USA is unfortunately losing this war presently while many other countries have been successful in bringing COVID-19 under control.
Many Americans (food chain workers, public safety officers, medical personnel and others) have been fighting this virus heroically, often at great personal risk, while some others have not implemented the weapons we have available. Such weapons may seem strange, but many authoritative sources have documented how they can be extremely effective: 1. social distancing, including avoidance of large indoor groups (6 feet is a safe MINIMUM) 2. wearing a mask or other facial covering in public 3. frequent proper hand washing. These measures are being used successfully in many countries worldwide and yet being widely neglected in America, with tragic consequences. They are the most useful weapons we currently have against COVID-19, although we hope to have additional ones, “big guns” like vaccines and potentially curative medications, in the future.
Hasn’t there been enough COVID-19 suffering in so many different ways? Hasn’t this lethal and disruptive scourge lasted long enough? Isn’t it time for our generation of Americans to use the weapons we have available in order to protect one another and limit prolonged COVID-19 damage to us all? Considering our volunteer heritage, Tennesseeans shouldn’t need mandates to do so.
We Americans of 2020 must decide whether we have what it takes to defeat our viral enemy and will do all we can to resist it using the weapons we have … or will we meekly allow COVID-19 to continue to threaten and control us. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Ballad Health are providing crucially important leadership locally in “our war.” Each of us as foot soldiers should do our part as well, by masking up and keeping our distance.
R. Stephen Flohr, MD
Greeneville