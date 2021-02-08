We Need To Recognize Misinformation
Dear Sir:
Between Jan. 19 and Feb. 5 there have been six letters to the editor regarding Greene County Prosecutor David Baker attending the Trump rally and subsequent march to the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Two letters voiced displeasure in his having attended the event. While the other four letters indicated that “everyone is certainly entitled to their opinion,” several challenged the tone of the two letters voicing displeasure and personally disparaged the author and affiliated her with left wing radicals (who are characterized as having all of the same opinions and not respecting those that have differing opinions).
While that in itself is annoying and unnecessarily aggressive, what concerns me is that some of their opinions were supported with misinformation. I believe this was the case with Mr. Koehler’s letter, (“Constitution Was Set Aside in Election,” Feb. 1), starting with the title.
He stated, “Many states changed election laws before Nov. 3 unconstitutionally.” Which constitution(s)? Not the U.S. Constitution. That gives autonomy to each state to manage their elections as they see fit. He is implying that changes made by states (due to the pandemic and for other reasons) were done unconstitutionally and thus invalidate the reported and certified results of the election. If it was unconstitutional at the state level, the state could have taken it up, as happened here in Tennessee with absentee voting procedures.
He also states, “When no court allowed the evidence to be presented, 50 judges and 50 ‘failed’ lawsuits does not mean there’s no proof of voting fraud but shows how deep the ‘Deep State’s’ malfeasance really is.”
While this sure sounds unjust, in each of these cases, different judges, many appointed by Republicans, determined that there was not enough credible evidence to proceed. In other words, if you cannot get the judge to see how you may be able to prove your case, it is dismissed. In many instances, the plaintiffs’ attorneys found themselves backpedaling when pressed, in court, for admissible evidence. In other instances, they just stopped and dropped their case.
Many elected and appointed officials have repeatedly claimed there is a lot of evidence of voter fraud. However, in court the party claiming fraud must bring credible evidence indicative of fraud, and not just saying that it could have happened. The fact that this “evidence” has not been presented, under oath, in court, by lawyers indicates a lack of credible evidence to support the claims.
It would be preferable for writers to avoid hyperbole and name calling and not present misinformation. The last may be too much to ask and we therefore must verify information for ourselves.
Art Gillen
Greeneville