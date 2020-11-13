Dear Sir:
Ballad health released a statement today saying that if we have family gatherings for the holiday more than likely there will be an increase in Covid numbers. I have seen various reports of places asking for people not to have Thanksgiving and I am sure Christmas is next. Greeneville's Christmas parade is canceled. Church events are limited if not shut down. However it is fine that our kids are going to school. It is fine for people to go to work, and yes I understand we need to work. It is fine to go to football and soon basketball games.
It just seems to me family events and religious events are the only thing that are being canceled. If we can go to work with hundreds of strangers then we can sit at a dinner table with 20 family members. If we can go to ballgames then we should be able to have parades. In conclusion, we should be open or closed. If we can do some things we might as well do them all.
Kristi Reagan
Greeneville