Wearing A Mask The Right Thing To Do
Dear Sir:
This is in response to the person who finds it “disturbing to see people Wear masks.” (Oct. 12 Letters to the Editor)
Where is the compassion for the families who have lost loved ones due to this virus? Where is the empathy for those struggling with the virus now or the dear souls who are recuperating and living with the side effects of this illness?
I do not like wearing my mask. It is uncomfortable and inconvenient. But I wear it to protect others and to protect my family and myself. It’s the right thing to do!
Pat Carpenter
Greeneville