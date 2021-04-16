Well Wishes To Burgner, McCamey In Retirement
Dear Sir:
Recently, Donna Burgner, administrator of elections for Greene County, quietly retired. She did so without a fanfare or public notice after nearly a 40-year career at that position.
Donna was always very meek in her demeanor, but was audacious in completing the task of the election commission. We, the Greene County Democratic Party, wish Donna well in her retirement and thank her for her service.
Additionally, Peggy McCamey, Republican representative and Greene County Election Commission board chairwoman for nearly 25 years, chose not to be reappointed to the Election Commission board. If you attended EC board meetings, Peggy always made you feel welcome and she was extremely thorough with documentation and election fairness in our County.
Again, We, the Greene County Democratic Party, want to wish Peggy all the best in her retirement years.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
Darrell Key is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.