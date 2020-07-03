Dear Sir,
A recent letter to the editor: “This Nation Was Founded on Christian Principles” (June 30) brought me back to high school U.S. history. I clearly remember thinking about the separation of church and state and the references to God in our country’s founding documents.
I easily accepted it by thinking the references to God were to a generic god, a supreme being and not the god of a specific religion. Admittedly I didn’t give it much further thought.
However, for decades now, I have been wondering how the actions of some individuals preaching a strong belief in Christianity were not consistent with my understanding of the principles of Christianity. I figured these principles were modeled after the 10 Commandments and the golden rule with the addition of select Bible verses which I had seen referenced or quoted.
Reading this letter to the editor got me thinking a bit more about all this. What exactly are Christian principles? Do they mean the same thing to all Christians? I don’t know, so I hit the internet. I did not find a definitive list. I did find:
The value, dignity and equality of every human being as created and intended by God.
God’s longing for a world in which justice and peace are established and creation is cared for.
Jesus’ commandment to “love your neighbor.”
The many exhortations in the Bible to defend the rights of the poor and needy and give unconditionally to the vulnerable, and the example of Jesus who reached out to those on the edges of society.
The calling of the church to serve the world.
The responsibility of Christians to work humbly with others for the common good.
I can extrapolate non-sectarian values from these principles and that works for me. I do, however, have a few questions.
Was the killing of Native Americans and driving them off their homeland consistent with these Christian principles? Slavery; Jim Crow laws; the CIA’s behavior modification experiments on humans (circa 1950s); the government’s (federal, state and local) past and ongoing treatment of immigrants and minorities; the actions, rhetoric and demagoguery of some of our elected and reelected officials?
One other point: the U.S. motto “In God We Trust” was enacted by Congress in 1956. Before that time and since 1776, the de facto U.S. motto was “E pluribus Unum” — “One out of Many.”
We cannot go back in time. However, as we celebrate America’s 244th birthday, we can revisit these principles and strive to apply them going forward.
Hope you and your families enjoy a safe and fun 4th of July.
Art Gillen
Greeneville