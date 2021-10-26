What Is Happening To America?
Dear Sir:
I believe our nation reached its greatest contribution of influence for good in this world during World War II by following our national motto, “In God We Trust” (following Christ’s example and God’s Ten Commandments).
Sadly, when I graduated from college in 1960, I feared America was shifting its “motto” to “In Ourselves We Trust.” While one of our greatest freedoms was the right of each citizen to choose his or her own values, it was to be under God’s guidance. Thus, I further believe our nation’s greatest error was to remove daily Bible reading and prayer from all grades in all public schools. If our youth do not learn the greatest of all values, how can they choose to trust our creator’s guidance!
As attention today is returning to evaluating the purpose of public schools, America must immediately return daily Bible reading and prayer to all classrooms, recognizing the promoting the most important lesson necessary to a successful life.
Ray W. Rowney Jr.
Greeneville