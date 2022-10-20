Where have our Christian beliefs and behaviors gone to? I’ll tell you where . . . it’s almost totally gone to hell in a very very old hand basket. How many of y’all remember hand baskets? Therefore, this commentary is about Christian individuals who still believe in the salvation of Jesus Christ, and whose lives have been empowered by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit to become the sons and daughters of Almighty God. That’s biblical. Does that notion ring any bells for anybody? Our Christian purpose and resolve should be to restore that which our Creator gave to us through our founding Fathers, a Christian form of government and not to systematically destroy it. Do you see that happening? Each Christian should pray that God Almighty will grant every citizen of the United States of America the wisdom, ability, and loyal discernment to adhere to the Constitution of the United States as the supreme law of our beloved country. Without those regal words of truth and justice, we have nothing to stand upon. Are you with me dear friends?
As devout Christians we must refuse to accept unconstitutional declarations of the Supreme Court, unconstitutional laws from Congress and unconstitutional Executive orders, regulations and other undignified high level authoritarian actions. We are targeted in reporting only the accurate truths coming from our government. This by all of their facts verified, and clearly presented and recorded to all American citizens. We fully support and openly offer the Holy Word of God Almighty, our Father and Creator, as witnessed by the behavior and loving actions of His Son, Jesus Christ, as received by the inspiration and interpretation of the Holy Spirit. This is with no “ifs” and or “buts.”