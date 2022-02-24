Dear Sir:
Maybe it’s just me, but it seems the Russian leadership is playing “mind games” with America and our allies. It’s a deadly game of who will blink and make the first move!
What is the real reason behind Putin’s occupation of Ukraine? Just a simple land grab or something more sinister? If Russia attacks Ukraine and we place severe sanctions, the top Russian leaders won’t suffer. They have money and resources to withstand such hardships. The Russian citizenry will suffer the dire consequences!
An Illinois judge should be, in my opinion, removed from the bench ASAP! Judge Arian set a rapist free — saying prosecutors didn’t prove their case — even though there was overwhelming DNA evidence. Judge Arian said the rapist had spent enough time behind bars, no further punishment is necessary, and can go home. Readers, can we say: such arrogance. Sad, the young lady was raped twice.
In closing, I’m sure other motorists feel the same — why did the city “tear up” so many streets at exactly the same time? I mean, they could have “spaced apart” said projects and gave us drivers a break from all the detours!
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville