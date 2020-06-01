Dear Sir,
Our local, state and federal congressional representatives have been predominately conservative Republicans since the 1940s.
The majority of Greene County and Tennessee voters have remained partisan even though the party has wandered from its conservative roots. These voters accept this evolving partisan status quo; they are not looking for significant changes or perhaps do not feel they can advocate for change within their party’s current structure. It should be noted however that this majority is not 100% of the same mind/for the same solutions on all issues.
Greene County progressive-minded voters are, however, not content with this status quo. Their affiliations include multiple progressive Facebook groups, civic groups, activist groups, social gatherings and other organizations. They want progressive change directed at each of their own individual/group issues and priorities. Whether related to: health care, adequate wages and benefits, climate change, gun violence, criminality of marijuana, treatment of immigrants, protecting everyone’s health and safety and the environment, fair treatment for all under the law, voting access and security, school vouchers, and/or campaign finance reform, Greene County voters have a full spectrum of views on how issues should be addressed.
So, what will we do about this? Those wanting change can post and comment on Facebook, share funny memes, argue with faceless individuals, and commiserate with one another. Doing so can indeed hone skill, bring on an occasional laugh and even be therapeutic. That’s fine; just don’t stop there. But in order to ensure a more progressive government with law abiding officials at all levels, there need be strategies developed and actions taken.
To make a difference between now and Nov. 3, everything possible should be done to ensure all eligible voters are registered and can vote safely and easily. The voting records of all candidates as well as their stances and plans on each issue should be made readily available and be reviewed. Non-factual and/or distorted information should be addressed and clarified. Progressive candidates need help and support, particularly those running for federal congress seats in flippable districts. Elected officials must be held accountable to what they promised their constituents – not to what their party dictates, or because of what is best for their reelection, or to appease their donors, or for the purpose of bolstering their stock portfolios. Elected officials swore to uphold the Constitution, not just parts of the Bill of Rights, and for that they should be held accountable every single day.
Progressive thinking is not lacking in Greene County; however taking progressive action often is.
One way to be heard and make a difference is to seek out groups that are thoughtfully taking action. One such group is Indivisible Greene County TN. If you like what you see, step up and get engaged. Check out their website at www.igctn.org. You can take small steps behind the scenes or giant steps in the forefront. There are numerous ways you can stand up for what you believe and have a positive impact.
Art Gillen
Greeneville
Art Gillen is a member of Indivisible Greene County TN’s leadership team.