Then In The Course Of Human Events …
Dear Sir:
I have thought for some time that preventing or attempting to prevent someone from voting is a crime, even a felony. President Trump (or maybe it’s Tromp) has said he is withholding funds from the Post Office to prevent delivery of mail-in ballots. Don’t we prosecute and punish people who admit to crimes?
Were not the laws providing for voting by mail adopted to assure that people otherwise eligible to vote do not lose that right through circumstances beyond their control, i.e., disability or disease? Not to belabor the point about new coronavirus being a threat to those voting in person and a justification for voting absentee, what about the lame, the blind, the physically crippled? Will not the ballots of these people be threatened by Trump’s actions if not delivered in time to be counted?
It seems clear to me that the president has acknowledged committing a crime.
When a president defies the laws of the land, he is obviously flouting the constitution on which they are based.
Anyone openly in defiance of the laws and constitution is an anarchist.
If we are in a state of anarchy and can find no other recourse, I think for guidance we should look to the Declaration of Independence where a course of action is clearly laid out.
Robert C. Morgan
Greeneville, Tennessee