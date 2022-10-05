Dear Sir:
In a television commercial featuring Gov. Bill Lee, he leads Tennesseans to believe that “while the world seems crazy all around us, everything is
just fine here in Tennessee.” Governor Lee leads folks to believe that workers and families have been put first, yet “Right to Work” being placed
in the State’s Constitution is on the ballot and a direct attack on unions and workers’ rights to organize, and more than $1.9 billion has been placed in the state’s “rainy day” fund of which $740 million are federal funds earmarked for social support programs. Tennessee’s Family First program designed for the working poor to qualify for supplemental food assistance among other programs took dramatic cuts even among a national pandemic.
The Republican controlled legislature and Governor Lee have refused to consider Medicaid expansion, and in fact have made it more difficult to qualify, leaving the state’s TennCare surplus with over $1.8 million of unspent funding. In August, Tennessee’s anti-abortion law has all but banned physicians from providing life-saving reproductive care to millions of women. And Governor Lee sat idol while teachers and public education was under attack by Hillsdale College leaders after Governor Lee placed millions
in the State’s budget to build 50 “private conservative leaning religious” schools.
Is that your Tennessee? Is this where we want to be in the 21st century?
Meanwhile, millions of dollars have flowed into Tennessee and Greene County from the federal American Rescue Plan, funds which every single Tennessee Republican in Congress voted no to the bill, yet, every single one have been here in Greene County promoting programs and community development as if they were champions of the funding.
Over and over again, Republicans preach about the open border yet, overall, the Obama administration deported about 3 million immigrants between 2009 and 2016, a significantly higher number than the 2 million immigrants deported by the Bush administration between 2001 and 2008. In 2017, the
Trump administration deported 295,000 immigrants, the lowest total since
2006. Between October 2017 and September 2018, 396,579 people were detained,
while from October 2018 to September 2019, the number skyrocketed to 851,508. This is not considered a historic high, though, as the numbers were greater in the early 2000s.
The latest deportation statistics are grim enough. It’s clear the process and the methods need to be improved. While inevitably unpleasant and
life-altering for those on the receiving end, the deportation process does not have to be inhumane or driven by a xenophobic narrative. That’s why these issues are some of the hottest topics today and inflamed by the Republican narrative even though they have offered no solutions other than “build the wall.”
Darrell Key
Greeneville
The writer is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.