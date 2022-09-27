In reviewing what Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor, said in 1787, still rings true today. Take a moment to consider his observations and teachings. It should jar your intellect and wake you up to our present reality. Having known and understood Tyler’s eight phases of democracy, I see it clearly and lucidly revealing itself quite transparently to any thinking and caring individual today.
Tyler stated that a democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of acceptable government. Yet, it will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From then on, those voters realize that a “majority” can also vote for the candidates who promise the most benefits from that same public treasury. The result is that every democracy will finally collapse due to a loose fiscal policy. This always has happened and people suffer from a dictatorship that follows.
The average length of the world’s greatest civilizations, from all recorded history, has been a little over 200 and up to 230 years. During that time period, nations and their populations have always progressed through these same following sequences. They are, step-by-step: to go from bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to great courage; from courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance; from abundance to complacency; from complacency to apathy; from apathy to dependence; and from dependence back to bondage. This revolving cycle has transpired flawlessly since the Athenian Republic over 2,000 years ago.
Where do you see us today? Think, don’t kid yourself and shun this verbal warning. You are locked into this ongoing cycle!