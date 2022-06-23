Dear Sir:
Every day, we all walk along a very narrow path, trying our best to avoid politics which currently seem to start arguments or raise tensions. Personally, my Christian faith leads me to believe that evil sources have been cleverly mingling morality and truth with our divided political system. Anyone speaking the truth is seen as merely advocating one side of the political aisle or the other. Therefore, in any badly divided democratic country, as in our own, a large portion of the population will immediately tune out the truths and the fallacies of our government. They behave so angrily while concomitantly and ignorantly declaring their own opinions that upset others with different ideas and beliefs. We have become quick to point out others’ beliefs as being erroneous and false. We are becoming so self-righteous and disrespectful that while we listen, we don’t hear.
Everyone, with any measure of common sense, should unhesitatingly speak the truth about their issues. Such as an open border, with hundreds of thousands of unvetted migrants from all over the world flooding into our country. They will destroy the United States unless it is effectively halted. It does not matter which political power is in authority, in and over our country, because a country without a protected and secure border will cease to be a country, just like the United States. This unprotected avenue, the foreigner’s “open gate,” will continue if unchecked immigration is allowed to continue at our southern borders.
Of course, a compassionate person can hardly find fault with someone fleeing a bad situation to find a better life for himself and his family, but come on now, an unprotected border invites drug smugglers, human traffickers, sexual predators, violent gang members, and terrorists. They also bring new religions and cultures not always in harmony with beliefs and values of the United States. Most often times this entourage is unwelcomed and contrary to what our country is all about. Our forefathers must be rolling over in their graves.
But why, all of a sudden, is this convergence of troubles happening lately? Why do we see strident divisions in our country over illegal immigration, COVID protocols and mandates, school curricula being destroyed with critical race theory ideas and increases toward Socialism and anti-discrimination of American democracy, and antisemitism? Why do we see the United States spiraling in this serious decline? Oh, yes, there is also a big-picture of geopolitical realignment of nations. Have you noted such? Why is our purchasing power in freefall? Why is there violence in our streets, while no-load district attorneys, whose job it is to prosecute criminals, act more like defense attorneys for thugs and conscienceless delinquents? Then turning them out upon our streets again, instead of putting them in prison for their senseless crimes. Why is all of this happening at the same time? In short, why are we seeing the collapse of our nation?
Dahk Knox
Mosheim