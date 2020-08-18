Who Decided Greeneville City Schools Should Not Reopen?
Dear Sir,
My family was provided a choice by the Greeneville City Schools as to whether our children would attend school in person. After some research and consulting with our pediatrician, we chose in-person learning. However, since making this choice, we have been consistently informed by the school system that the schools will not open after consulting with “public health officials.” My question is: Who are these public health officials?
The Center for Disease Control guidelines for school reopenings (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/prepare-safe-return.html) states that schools should only be closed if there is “substantial, uncontrolled transmission” in the area. Despite the headlines, only 0.8% (563 positives/69,069 population) of Greene County’s population has tested positive for COVID-19 since testing has begun. I demand to know which highly experienced and trained epidemiologist is so qualified that he or she believes that we should not be following the CDC guidelines for school reopenings for Greeneville City Schools.
Jonathan Cave
Greeneville