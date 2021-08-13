Who Has The Copyright To Truth?
Dear Sir:
It has been my sincere hope since I began this work to bring raw and truthful debate to your publication, and to eradicate any excuse of ignorance or justification for those who are complicit in the “fundamental changing of America.” Ignore it at your own peril.
If I ever hear the word “misinformation” again, it will be too soon. Which soothsayer or “fact-checker” has the copyright to truth or keys to our liberty? Perhaps it resides at the CDC, who had 1,200 “scientists” give their testament that the George Floyd riot campaign across America was safe in Covid-times, but it was too dangerous for schools, churches, or small businesses to continue on. Healthcare controlled by politics is called Marxism, which leads to Communism, which leads to mass graves of fools who supported it. Joseph Stalin, everyone. Turn off the bloody CNN documentary and take a trip to the Greeneville Public Library non-fiction section. Your fellow Americans would appreciate it.
Health and Human Services know what’s best, right? They salivate over late-term abortions so they can enroll these once-living humans into their fetus processing centers for “scientific research.” They also fantasize about experimenting with living children. Pick a gender, any gender, and they’ll override our Creator with unholy hormone therapy. Sounds eerily like Nazi Germany shenanigans … no? I’m sure they would love to babysit kids/grandkids of those who trust their judgement so much.
Is it Fauci’s NIH, who allocated our taxpayer dollars to the CCP to perform “gain-of-function” research on bat viruses without oversight This same organization was recently outed by a Freedom of Information Act release that detailed the torture of 28 healthy beagles for “research.” They were forcibly infested with flies carrying disease-ridden parasites. Beagles were picked because they are “small and docile.” Some died quickly, some suffered months, and it only cost half-a-million to American taxpayers, any of whom would be imprisoned for such evil. Salute your master plebs … what a hero.
Maybe Greeneville’s corporate healthcare monopoly has a certified copy of truth. They do get a lot of time in the papers and numerous billboards imploring us to be good little beagles (12 and up). When Ballad reports numbers on Covid patients undergoing “treatment,” they omit to say they actually have no treatment plan. Their website states as much unless you’re dying. Then stop by and they’ll put you on a ventilator. Here’s to you Republican legislators … they couldn’t have done it without you.
Consider these with the unequivocal fact that independent medical professionals from across the globe are having their research censored and opinions silenced by lockstep fascists who hate you, and care nothing about your health nor freedom. Put that in your misinformation pipes and smoke it. Truth is our fuel … freedom our fire. Stand sure.
AJ Anderson
Greeneville