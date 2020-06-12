Dear sir,
“I believe that when the United States says it champions human rights, democracy, peace, we should mean it.”
These are the words of a woman who fled a war-torn, corrupt country and lived years in a refugee camp while awaiting asylum in America. Now an American citizen, Rep. Ilhan Omar serves her adopted country as a U.S. legislator despite racial harassment and even death threats.
I am writing in response to Mr. Marc Bush’s June 9 letter entitled “Greener Grass.” I found that quote along while following Mr. Bush’s admonition to “Look it up.”
Here’s what else I found out:
- Omar has spent her U.S. political career working for justice, advocating for such issues as a living wage, affordable housing and health care, religious freedom and protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children through no fault of their own
- She has consistently worked through the U.S. legal system not against it.
- She introduced “Pathway to Peace” bills aimed at a U.S. foreign policy “centering on human rights, justice and peace ... making military action a last resort ... prioritizing diplomacy.”
- And, yes, she is advocating for the poorly named “Defund the Police” idea.
I admit the name makes it sound scary. Let’s look at what this notion actually suggests: Reroute funds from providing weapons of war to police departments to fund social services such as addiction treatment, mental health services, domestic violence perpetrator counseling. Police are currently stuck dealing with crises of this nature without proper training.
There actually IS a police department that was dissolved in Camden, New Jersey. Every officer was let go and required to submit a new employment application and be vetted in order to get their job back. Here’s a news quote from CNN on the results: “Before police reforms, Camden was routinely named one of the most violent cities in the U.S. Now, seven years later, after the old department was booted (though 100 officers were rehired), crime has dropped by close to half. Officers host outdoor parties for residents and knock on doors to introduce themselves. It’s a radically different Camden than it was a decade ago.”
WE, here in our mostly white and bucolic county of Greene, are blessed with a police force that already does some of these things. While at the Greeneville rally for Black Lives Matter, the police conduct I observed was professional and respectful. But clearly not all police forces share this attitude of enforcing laws fairly, sometimes not even aware of their implicit biases. I might also add that it is worth asking why it is that Greene County is so lacking in citizens of color? Surely historic incidences of discriminatory practices play a role in our demographic make up. Finally, I ask Greene Countians to consider Mr. Bush’s admonition to Representative Omar to “go back and take all those who hate our country with her.” Do we REALLY want to eject all who differ from our opinion, religion, skin color? Who is the true hater here?
Wendy Ritchey
Limestone