Why Can’t People Put Community Well-Being Above Selfish Interests?
Dear Sir:
A life-long Tennessee resident, there have been many times I’ve been proud to be Tennessean. This isn’t one of them.
In our region people are experiencing cognitive dissonance, letting emotions and political alliance override their common decency and community well-being. We should be volunteering to do what is needed for our fellows to remain healthy.
Our school board refusing to let a local doctor speak, even if he wasn’t on the agenda, exemplifies the stubborn attitude some have decided to take. Our educators and children are more important than money, staying on schedule and politics.
Our local health care workers are literally begging people to wear masks, stay home, distance and take vitamins … you would think they were asking people to donate their offspring or 401K. Many are actively looking for jobs in other states and cities due to the lack of accountability, empathy and concern for this pandemic. Approximately 293,000 Americans have lost their lives in 10 months due to this pandemic. Less than 3,000 lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks and that warranted a war.
I am disabled, at higher risk, but advised not to get a vaccine at this point. I DO stay home and limit my interactions. I am a worthy citizen who has given hundreds of hours to charity and volunteer activities. It is heart wrenching to feel so disposable and it’s sad to know that so many value “having fun” and “doing what I want” above community welfare.
Shannon Miller
Greeneville