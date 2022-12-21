Why is it that our elected representatives choose to use our tax money to treat foreigners better than the American people both domestically and abroad, especially illegal aliens and fraudulent refugees? The NYC mayor says he is cutting back on public services for Americans to prioritize immigrants. This is happening in CA and widespread across our country.
The people paying are getting less than the people leeching. Nothing wrong with helping others so long as your family is taken care of first. Why don't they prioritize Americans and cut the others?
Anyone here in Greene County TN have any idea how many illegal aliens and refugees go to our food stamp and welfare offices? Do any of our county commissioners or state legislators want to shed light on this question? Terrible feeling we see foreigners refusing to speak English in the grocery checkout line using our money on a plastic card to buy a cart load of better meats, groceries, and green bottle beer than us paying can afford.
T2T, Wounded Warrior Project, et al, are very noble causes, but why isn't our government giving them housing and things. Why private donations? Why not be truly democratic and cut off all government funding for all illegal benefits and let them depend on volunteer money. They won't answer us, but I feel a duty to keep reminding them and ruffling their feathers from time to time. Stay tuned.