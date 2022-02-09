Why Was Man Killed In Nashville?
Dear Sir:
Guess what? I’m back by popular demand! Please don’t blame me. Blame Reva and her hair salon ladies! Thanks also to the rest of my Greeneville supporters.
First things first, class: Recently, a Nashville gentleman was “murdered” by approximately nine police officers on Interstate 65. A kind THP officer had stopped to see if the man needed a ride. I’m sure the gentleman probably used some “colorful language” — they said he was highly agitated. Due to mental illness? He had a box cutter. Not exactly a warm gesture, huh?
Of course, back-up was requested. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, the gentleman quickly pulled an unknown “silver, shiny, cylindrical object” from his right pocket .. then the standoff was over! No K9 units? Nobody used their Tasers? Why not, readers? By the way, said “object” wasn’t a firearm. The 37-year-old man died at the scene.
Next, Sen. Rusty Crowe is proposing a new law, ladies and gentlemen: nursing homes should be required to open their doors to all visitors. Excuse me, Mr. Crowe, we’re still in a pandemic! People are still being hospitalized and dying. I’m a realist — covid and its numerous variants may never fully leave our shores! It may become the “uninvited guest” which never leaves.
Russian President Putin is drawing a deadly line in the sand, folks. We, the mighty Superman, are responding in kind — of course we are! Why can’t America allow other countries to fight their own wars? For example, look at the Vietnam conflict. A dear friend died over there. And, for what? If Russia “occupies” Ukraine, what will happen with all our expensive military equipment? Didn’t we learn anything from our Afghan mistakes?
Biden won’t win a reelection, Hillary?
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville