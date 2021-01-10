Dear Sir:
Regarding what happened at the nation’s capitol …
Triple “security should have been inside and outside the building. A wide perimeter with water tanks, K-9 units, rubber bullets and tasers. Barbed wire at all entrances!
Didn’t the “authorities” expect an overflowing crowd? They had plenty of time to erect the necessary barriers … even use technology, “crowd-control” devices such as eardrum deafening and visual impairment. They dropped the ball.
I support the right to protest. But, peaceful protesting. Violence and vandalism isn’t the answer, folks! The “mob” gave America a black eye, that’s for sure! Worse: political fodder for our enemies.
I salute all the law enforcement officers on duty for their calm demeanor and restraint. I’ll tell you what … if a protestor pointed a camera in my face, that camera would be in a million pieces! Plus that “thug” walking on top of the wall while carrying a flag would be on the ground!
One closing question: Why wasn’t the curfew enforced at 6 p.m. as promised by the D.C. mayor? Blacks would have been shot and imprisoned.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville