Will Diana Harshbarger Show Up For You?
James “Jimmy” Henry Quillen, U.S. House Representative, 1963 to 1997, was widely respected by both political parties, but equally by everyday citizens. I recently coined a phrase, “cornbread Republican,” to describe the late Jimmy Quillen, referring to his gentle nature and his patience to listen to people. Having met him several times in the late ’80s and through the ‘90s, I had the opportunity to watch him welcome with a handshake the farmer dressed in his working overalls, or the mother with several small children, or the best dressed banker. His demeanor never changed.
In November, for the second time in Tennessee 1st Congressional District history, a female will hold the office of the U.S. House of Representatives. This will be the first female to be elected through the balloting process. The first female to hold the office briefly was Louise Reece who filled the position upon the death of her husband, Carrol Reece.
Two women, Diana Harshbarger and Blair Walsingham, won their political parties’ nominations. Setting aside political affiliations, the voters must compare backgrounds, goals and policies in order to make the best decision for “everyone” across the 12 counties in the 1st Congressional District. Compare candidates’ willingness to meet people where they are, listen to “your” concerns, the “cornbread\Quillen approach.” I believe that if Diana Harshbarger didn’t show up for Republican Party debates and has made it clear that she will not participate in debates with Blair Walsingham, then will she show up for you?
Darrell Key
Greeneville
The writer is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.