Will Safety Be Maintained After Traffic Signal Removal?
Dear Sir,
I found it interesting that Greeneville approved removal of the traffic lights at the intersection of College and McKee streets, citing only the previous line of sight issue which prompted the installation of the lights during the 1980s, while not mentioning the increased amount of traffic which has occurred during the past forty-plus years. I’m certain that the numbers of students attending Walters State Community College and Greeneville High School have increased substantially, as well as the general population and total amount of traffic in the downtown area in general. Seeing no mention of any anticipated stop sign being installed when the lights are removed, I can only hope that this decision doesn’t create hazardous conditions or traffic congestion when the lights are removed, since the intersection is normally rather heavily traveled.
It’s nice to see work being done to remove power poles located within sidewalks along Main Street, which will allow safer use of the sidewalks. Anticipating future infrastructure needs is not an easy task, especially when unpredictable events such as increased internet shopping and contagious diseases dramatically alter behavior patterns within a brief time.
I hope everyone cooperates in controlling the Covid spread and it doesn’t permanently restrict public interactions and make schools and public spaces become obsolete. Community events, concerts, parades, sports, parks, public pools, splash pads and parades are integral to fully enjoying life in beautiful Greeneville and Greene County, because we’re all in this together.
I strongly encourage everyone to cooperate in reducing the spread of Covid by wearing masks.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville