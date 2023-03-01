Dear Sir:
Once again, I am baffled. Why would the State of Tennessee reject federal funding; one for health care and one for education. The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will no longer accept money from the CDC that is earmarked for testing prevention and treatment of HIV. This decision was made when we have an estimated 20,000 people with HIV in our state. Starting in June the Tennessee Department of Health will turn down as much as $10 million and will rely only on state funding. The email announcement stated “It is in the best interest of Tennesseans for the State to assume direct financial and managerial response for these services.” Is the grant money too difficult to monitor? Does the State of Tennessee have HIV under control? When asked, no other explanation was given.
On the front page of The Greeneville Sun I was struck by the article “Tenn. House Speaker: Reject Federal Education Money.” House Speaker Cameron Sexton wants to stop accepting $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars. This is money that provides “support for low-in-come students, English learners and students with disabilities.” His reasoning – “we’ll be able to educate the kids how Tennessee sees fit.” Furthermore, he says there is state money to replace the federal education funds.
If Tennessee is overflowing with money and does not need federal funding one would think we would rank highest among the states in health and education, however that is not the case. Tennessee ranks 40th in health care, 33rd in education and 41st in poverty – a far cry from top of the class. If money is not an issue in Tennessee’s education system why aren’t state leaders addressing real issues that affect learning; classroom size, teacher’s pay, classroom materials, etc.
I can’t help but think both of these decisions are based on the fact the state does not want to comply with Title IX that guarantees equity between the sexes and does not allow discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and the other policies that determine services schools offer to students. It appears state politicians want to discriminate against the LGBTQ community, teach a sanitized version of history touted by many conservative politicians and continue their book banning policies. Frankly, spokesperson Adam Kleinheider’s statement “McNally thinks a discussion about forgoing this money … in order to control over how we educate our Tennessee students” is chilling. It seems our state leaders value discrimination over equal rights and personal freedoms for ALL Tennesseans.
Cheryl Summers
Greeneville