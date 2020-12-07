Dear Sir:
On behalf of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, its officials Friends Group, I want to thank the community for its overwhelming support of “Give a Christmas Gift of Remembrance” — Wreaths Across America.
The program had the largest number of individual and organizational donations in the history of the program at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Our goal of having 2,020 wreaths to place on veterans’ graves was achieved. As well as the local community and region, donations were received from Virginia, Florida, Texas and California.
On Dec. 19, the community will have the opportunity to recognize our veterans at the annual Wreaths Across America Day. The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the National Cemetery. Shuttle bus service will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. from Hal Henard School. Social distancing and masks are required.
I also want to encourage you to visit the National Cemetery with your family during the Christmas Season. Take 15 minutes, drive into the cemetery, get out of your car and visit. Explain to your children and family members what the cemetery and the beautiful sight of all the wreaths means to our community and country. This Christmas season I am asking you to help remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.
After Dec. 19, a list of the names of veterans for whom wreaths were donated in memory or honor of will be available on the association’s web page, andrewjohnsonheritage.org .
Thank you for your support.
George Collins
Greeneville
The writer is president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.