Writer Should Learn Founding Principals Of The Nation
Dear Sir:
I would like to thank Mr. Jerry L. Norris for his concern about “people like me.” It is extra difficult on us uneducated hillbillies clinging to “ARs and MRE packets” with so many among us willing to trade away our precious freedom for the “tender-embrace” of big government. I would also like to thank him for that hysterical virus prediction he obtained from a “TV program.” Lord knows they are all trustworthy individuals in media these days.
I wonder if he cares to see the tyranny of arresting and fining church members/business owners while allowing rioters/looters to pack the streets. That states are releasing violent criminals back amongst society to “protect” them from this virus while arresting people for not wearing a mask or resisting their authoritarian overreach. I wonder if he knows that these aspiring tyrants imposing these unconstitutional “orders” refuse to abide by the same rules they enforce.
It would do him well to learn the founding principles of our nation and educate himself on why American freedom exists to begin with. The fact that he could only mock my constitutionally based argument with snide comments tells me all I need to know about his depth of wisdom in this matter. Had it been up to mindsets such as Mr. Norris, it is safe to say that America would still be a British province under the rule of monarchs.
“Liberty must at all hazards be supported.” – John Adams 1765
Godspeed to the living. Stand sure.
AJ Anderson
Greeneville