Writer Urges Fellow Greene Countians to get Vaccinated
The word disappointment doesn’t even begin to describe my thoughts and concerns with regard to the skyrocketing number of Covid-19 infections currently emerging in my Greene County, Tennessee, home. I urge those who are eligible, but have not yet been vaccinated, to do so as soon as possible. It’s my sincere belief that we should all be willing participants in the eradication rather than the proliferation of this potentially deadly viral threat.
Furthermore, statistical data shows us that mask wearing is one of the easiest and most effective tools we have to curb the spread of Covid-19 as well as other airborne transmitted viruses. Wearing a mask while in public during a pandemic should be a no brainer – ‘nuff said.
Unfortunately, it appears those who were elected to office for the sworn purpose of representing our best interests are failing miserably in this regard. As such, it appears the onus is on each and every one of us to step up to the plate and take every responsible action possible to thwart the spread of this non-discriminating virus.
Amy Saxonmeyer
Afton