The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is asking you to help us achieve our goal of placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. This effort is part of “Wreaths Across America,” a national program begun in 1992.
The Association is the official not-for-profit Friends Group of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and all money donated to the Association goes toward purchasing of the wreaths. The Association does no receive any income from this program.
As of this date, we still need 500 wreaths to ensure that all 2,000 graves are recognized. To make a donation in any amount simply mail it to AJHA, P.O. Box 5971, Greeneville, TN 37743. The deadline for donations is Nov. 24. Be sure and include a return address and the name of a veteran who you may wish to remember.
I am asking you to help remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom. Please donate in any amount towards the purchase of wreaths to place on veterans’ graves. On Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, you can help recognize the service of our veterans by joining in the National Wreaths Across America Day.
For those individuals and businesses in our community who have already donated, we deeply appreciate your support of the Association and the staff of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
George Collins
Greeneville
The writer is president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.