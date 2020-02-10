Put Children Before Profits
Dear Sir:
I am repeatedly reminded that I can be dumbstruck by something new and incredulous despite thinking I have lived long enough to have seen it all.
I am astounded, once again, in learning that business owners and “leaders” would put their names to a letter attacking a law that would put the welfare of children over profit and the whimsy of a minority group of narcissistic individuals who “want it all.” I speak of the attack these businesses have launched against a new law that would seemingly permit adoption and foster care agencies to consider sexual orientation when deciding on placement of children in homes. We hear the cry again “Tennessee will lose jobs, revenue and economic advancement.”
Why?
While the debate has been focused on religion and rights of “state supported faith-based,” whatever that is, child placement agencies and their rights to exercise the tenets of their religious beliefs in deciding where children should be placed, that argument ignores a less titillating but just as basic consideration, the needs of a child for a balanced upbringing.
More than one authoritative study has been broadly published over the years which have emphasized the importance of parents of different genders, specifically a man and a woman, in the development of children during their formative years. Check the internet if you have access to it or go to the stacks of any properly maintained reference library if you need reassurance.
Now we have peddlers of merchandise and entertainment pushing the mantra that everyone has a right to equal opportunity for adoption.
But this is not about cattle ranching, chicken farming or horse breeding, industries which offer opportunity to anyone who thinks he, she or it can compete. This is an effort to assure that the most vulnerable among us have opportunities to reach adulthood with adequate mental, emotional, intellectual and social skills to take their places in our world. This effort is difficult enough for children who have the best environment in which to develop. The struggle is heightened when it involves those who have been abandoned, neglected, abused or forlorn, not knowing what a “stable family life” is.
As human beings of any faith, society, economic condition, race, color, ethnicity and whatever other catch phrase may be routinely raised in the constant battle for supremacy, if caring for our children does not come first, there is no hope for anyone.
So, if companies are not going to locate here, if jobs are going to be lost, homosexual-lesbian-transexual tourists are not going to come here and the attendant supporters of these groups will go elsewhere because the people of Tennessee put the future hopes, safety and security of their children ahead of profit, greed and pandering to these groups, for myself, I say let them go.
Don’t bother to leave a forwarding address.
Robert Morgan
Greeneville