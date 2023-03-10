Bbile Verse Mar. 10 Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Read Matthew 19:13-15Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” — Matthew 19:14 (NIV)Prayer: Dear God, thank You for the people who have taught us about You and Your Son, Jesus. Remind us that no matter what we face, Your love and presence remain steadfast. Amen.Thought For The Day: Though I will watch many things dissolve in life, Jesus will be with me always. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Local Farm Mom Featured In New Video Series New TSC Store Opens Friday North Greene Nips Oneida, Reaches Fourth Straight State Tourney Trial Date Set In Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward To Retire April 1