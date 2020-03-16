From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Q: Rescue stories always inspire me. It is always puzzling that most people celebrate someone being pulled from a fire or accident. Why are some of the same people resistant to the salvation that Jesus offers? — R.Q.
A: "Search and rescue" is a term heard almost every day, whether in the newspaper, over the internet, or on television or radio. We watch people being saved from automobile accidents. We hear about children being saved from drowning. We read of others being pulled out of fiery flames. We sigh with relief when military men and women save innocent lives around the world or when the National Guard rescues families raging fires or from floods left in the wake of hurricanes. Most people hope that if they find themselves in dangerous situations, there will be someone to rescue them.
Few seldom stop to realize that when we are rescued from something, we are also saved for something. When we are rescued by someone, we are indebted to the one who has saved us from disaster, impending doom, and perhaps death itself.
Even if we are saved from an attack of some kind, we will eventually find ourselves facing other threats, whether an incurable disease, a fatal accident, or something as natural as growing old and wearing out from progression of the cycle of life. No other human being, no matter how selfless or brave, can rescue us from the certainty of death. But that doesn't mean we can't be saved, that we have no hope of rescue. It just means we need to be clear about Who really saves us. Salvation is an act of God. It is initiated by God, wrought by God, and sustained by God.
(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)
