In recent years, toddlers to teens have a similar gift list: smart watches, virtual reality headsets, and game systems. It’s not unusual to see kids barely out of diapers tapping on their iPhones, iPods, iPads and iDon’t Know What Else.
It makes you wonder. What DID we play with before Apple, Amazon and Google ruled the world? How did we manage with only Mattel, Milton Bradley, and Wham-O? Life was so simple. We never needed to recharge our toys.
Every little girl’s dream was an Easy Bake Oven. As a former little boy, I must confess I was intrigued as well. After all, it made cookies. Many of the today’s expert bakers started out with an Easy Bake Oven. I can’t imagine such a product meeting our 2022 safety standards, but somehow 8-year-olds of the 1960s fired that sucker up and lived to tell about it.
Back then, boys liked things that bounce. The higher the bounce, the better the chance of reaching the sky. Wham-O introduced the Superball, which bounced really high, and proved very lucrative for window replacement companies.
The Sunday comics section, in color, has always been a favorite for kids. When the makers of Silly Putty told us their magical flesh-colored goo could copy the color ink, we rushed to the stores. We thought it was magic.
Speaking of magic, what could be more magical than the Etch A Sketch? We used two knobs to create art, then we shook it up to erase, to start all over. Or the Wooly Willy, which supplied us with a magnetic wand to move “hair” on the face and head of clean-shaven Willy. We could also perform a makeover on a potato, creating all sorts of disguises for Mr. Potato Head.
Many beauticians and designers were influenced by Barbie, Ken, Skipper, and Swingy. My friend Susan Kendall told me, “I loved my Barbie dolls and played with them daily. Even though I didn’t have all the fancy accessories, my sisters and I used our imaginations. The lid to a hairspray can became an ottoman, a shoebox could be covered with a dishtowel to make a bed, and those plastic cups left over from the Lord’s Supper at church made the perfect flower vase!”
I’m sure many medical professionals got their start by playing Operation. And you know that Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs, Pick-Up Sticks, Spirograph and Legos inspired countless engineers, builders, and architects.
I’ll bet you anybody who does automotive work glued together model cars, or played with Matchbox cars and Hot Wheels.
Those of us who grew up with black and white TVs were fascinated by View Masters, with those round, rotating cards that showed us the world “in living color.”
We were all envious of any classmate who owned the Crayola deluxe set of 64 crayons, with the sharpener. Most of us had 8 crayons, or maybe 16. But if you had the sweet 64, with colors we had never heard of, you were among the elite.
One of my earliest childhood memories is a trip to the Shop-Rite supermarket with my dad. I was about four. I spotted a kiddie car on the top shelf, just big enough for me to sit behind the wheel. I wanted it right then. Not for my birthday, and not for Christmas. I commenced kicking and screaming.
My tantrum proved successful, because later photographic evidence shows me happily steering it through the living room. When I became a dad, I took my son to Toys ‘R Us for what would be the only time in his life. Why is he screaming like that, I wondered. Whose side of the family could that be from? His lifetime ban is probably still enforced.
My friend Angela Meyer remembers “Chatty Cathy, who made me who I am today!” Many others recall the self-explanatory Betsy Wetsy doll. Children of my generation were easily entertained.
In the pre-digital era, we played with yoyos, jump ropes, pogo sticks, and marbles. Personally, I loved my manual typewriter. I may hand it down to my future grandchildren, just so I can sit back and smile as they try to turn it on.