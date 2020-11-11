About this time last year, I read with great interest a letter to the editor from a dear friend of mine. Dick Parrack very eloquently expressed his deep appreciation for those serving in our armed forces, past and present, and urged all citizens to the same. I wish to echo his sentiment by sharing a couple of life-changing experiences involving soldiers, both past and present.
It has been such a blessing to have had a career that afforded me opportunities to travel these United States as well as eight different countries with my craft. One such destination was to Kuwait, which turned into an unscheduled concert for soldiers there, and ultimately to Bagram, Afghanistan, where 3,000 troops were treated to a Cajun meal, prepared by four Iron Chefs. There were maybe 30 pallets of gifts for the troops as well as five different forms of entertainment, whose finale was a U2 cover-band, complete with an amazing Bono sing-alike, for the troops to dance to and forget about life for a moment.
I was blessed to be a part of the evening’s entertainment. While singing, I was emotionally overcome by the sea of weapon carrying (required, as Bagram Air Field is a forward operating Base) men and women wearing sand camo. I couldn’t sing another note so I asked for the music to stop. I had something to say. The cliff note version: “When my daughter was born, I vowed to give my life for her. Each one of you made the same vow, and yet you’ve never met her.”
Walking off the stage I was met halfway down the steps by an American warrior, whom we’ll call Marcus, crying uncontrollably. He began pulling the patches off his uniform and handing them to me before we embraced for the longest time as he continued to cry. At this point I didn’t know what to do. He finally gained his composure and looked at my hand that held his uniform patches. “It’s a tradition. When you meet your hero, you give him your patches. Sir, I remembered USA as a series of lines on a map, until you spoke of your daughter. You’re my hero, sir, and I think I’m going to be alright.” He told me the rest of his story, which I’ll not get into because of its tragic level of pain, but before he left he said, “Besides, you’re about the same size as my dad, and I really needed a hug from him right now.” I have never been the same since.
The second life changing event was at a funeral service in Arlington National Cemetery, where I was asked to sing and be present during the interment of a Medal of Freedom recipient hero. This gentleman flew one of the jets over Cuba that took photos during the missile crisis.
While standing by the grave at Arlington Cemetery, I made several life altering realizations. I was standing in the presence of heroes as far as I could see. I felt humbled beyond measure. The respect granted the fallen hero by the soldiers offering their 21-gun salute affected me deeply. The honor given to the precise folding of the flag and handing it to his widowed wife with true blessings, while the lone trumpeter played, “All is Well.” Just when I felt I had made it through the ceremony without shedding a tear, the small ensemble of brass instruments played an extremely solemn and soft version of “America” as a final thank you and loving farewell.
It was the respect that the soldiers had for their fallen brother in arms, that moved me so deeply. Would God that we all had such a level of thought for others, so as to understand, and offer to those who have life, the opportunity to live. “And crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.”