My earliest recollection of Memorial Day was when my family still referred to it as Decoration Day. As I recall, my mother and father would load my brother and me into the car for a journey to Chicago to my father’s family burial plot or to the cemetery where my mother’s family rested. I don’t recall ever going to both cemeteries the same day, so it’s likely we took turns decorating with aunts and uncles. Looking back, I was fortunate to be part of two families with built-in loyalties for our deceased relatives.
Decorating the graves of family members was proper. So, my mother packed a picnic lunch that we would eat in the car. During one visit, my brother dropped a jar of pickles full of juice that soaked into the back seat carpeting. We were often reminded of my brother’s pickle jar accident because nothing my parents tried using to remove the dill pickle smell ever worked.
Good fortune was to have a dad and mom who planted flowers grown in our greenhouse on the different graves. I remember them pulling weeds and caring for the perennials that grew among the tombstones. A reliable perennial that withstood the cold Chicago climate was sedum.
As time passed, one day during the last weekend in May became known as Memorial Day — in honor of our American war dead.
Neither my dad nor my brother, during their honorable times spent in the military, ever heard a shot fired in anger. That wasn’t my experience. It wasn’t something I had volunteered or looked forward to doing. The 10 months and 29 days I spent in Vietnam, in 1970, seemed an eternity.
I returned home dazed, with little direction.
Bobbie and I made the trip to Washington, D.C., to pay a visit to the Vietnam War Memorial. The Wall. It was 1992.
That day, the ever-present fog lifted — presenting a clear view that I had been someone who not only had been to Vietnam but had survived.
Memorial Day was no longer just another day. Fifty-eight-thousand names etched in black granite “sharpened my perception.”
Thirty more years have passed since that day at The Wall. As a veteran, the Internet has become a large part of my life. I belong to the Americal Division (23rd Infantry Division) Facebook page, along with thousands of others, mostly age 70 and older.
The Americal Division, on Facebook, observes its own Memorial Day, each day of the year, when Art Hanley lists the names of men and one woman nurse from Americal killed in action on that corresponding day. A solemn reminder.
Art’s daily report begins with this passage: “As we have grown older, they have remained forever young. Honor their sacrifice by serving the living. Make every day count.”
The present day belongs to those who survive.
Often, I think of my fallen comrades and the things in life that they never got to experience. Peaks and valleys. They are “forever young.”
We “honor their sacrifice” by understanding our purpose in life and by answering that call, as we did when we were young and called to serve.
We “serve the living” through kindness, generosity, encouraging others and by understanding that we, ourselves, are among the living.
“Make every day count” is to know that each new day is a new beginning, full of opportunity.
It’s OK to take the kids swimming or fishing on Memorial Day. It’s OK to have cookouts or go horseback riding. If you prefer to enjoy life taking a nap or reading a book, do it and count these among life’s many blessings.
Never forget those we knew personally or the multitudes of our countrymen, throughout our history, who gave their lives in remote and forgotten places so that we could live in freedom.
“Seize the day.”
Thank you, Art Hanley.