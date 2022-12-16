With the holidays upon us, no doubt many are thinking about the economy and the cost of everything from gifts and Christmas trees to their electric bill. But according to the November Jobs Report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, things are looking up for working families across the country. President Biden’s economic plan is working.
Ten-and-a-half-million jobs have been created since President Biden took office — and 750,000 manufacturing jobs have also been created under the administration, according to a White House Tweet. The White House also tweeted the “national average gas price has fallen by roughly 50 cents in the past 30 days — and now stands at $3.32 per gallon.” Here in our area, we’ve seen it below the $3 mark in some places.
According to the Dec. 2 NY Times: “America’s jobs engine kept churning in November, the Labor Department reported Friday, a show of continued demand for workers despite the Federal Reserve’s push to curb inflation by tamping down hiring.” The Times added that “the unemployment rate was steady at 3.7 percent, while wages have risen 5.1 percent over the year, more than expected.” Reuters reported that Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month. Data for October was revised higher to show payrolls rising 284,000 instead of 261,000 as previously reported.
On Dec. 2, CNN published a nearly identical report stating, “The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department …”
That same day, Reuters added that “U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages, shrugging off mounting worries of a recession, but that will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes starting this month.” Reuters further reported that “there were 10.3 million job openings at the end of October, with 1.7 openings for every unemployed person, many of them in the leisure and hospitality as well as healthcare and social assistance industries.”
Despite positive reports, we all recognize that it is going to take time for our nation to get past the once-debilitating global pandemic and firmly back on its feet. But we have shown great resilience, things are indeed improving — albeit not as quickly as we’d like. And when it comes to the labor market, there are things happening within corporations that are not the norm. Protocols that have more to do with “Covid just in case” decisions, and less to do with the work of President Biden’s administration.
For example, technology job cuts have been higher of late — but “Economists say these companies are right-sizing after over-hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic” according to the Dec. 2 Reuter’s article. And CNN reports via a video report, that companies are “pipelining talent” – meaning “companies post jobs to develop a pool of candidates.” Laura Mazzullo, founder of East Side Staffing in New York says, “Candidates don’t know that’s what’s happening, so they’re being pipelined, when actually they think they’re applying for an active job. And this is where we’re seeing a bit of a disconnect.” But the upside is, according to Recruitment.com, that corporations plan to fill these jobs at a later date, with those already in the pipeline — based on their company’s future needs.
Another upside according to CNN’s report, Jim McCoy, vice president of solutions for ManpowerGroup, says that “most of those losses (those who’ve lost tech jobs), appear to be getting reabsorbed into the labor market.” He added that “Most companies are digital at this point, and if not, they’re investing in automation, they’re investing in their web presence, they’re investment in business performance tools, and so they need (information technology) workers.”
The numbers we’ve seen from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and from the White House prove encouraging. President Biden’s economic plan is working. The statistics show that under Biden’s administration we’ve created over 10 million new jobs, 750,000 new manufacturing jobs, the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7 percent and wages have risen 5.1 percent over the year. In the new year and beyond, I believe we’ll see even greater improvements.